Jan 25 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 AND FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS; INCREASES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.98

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.84 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017, A NET TAX EXPENSE OF $90 MILLION WAS RECOGNIZED IN Q4 OF 2017

* QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $1,593 MILLION VERSUS $1,311 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.50 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 GROWTH OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE 10-14 PERCENT RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: