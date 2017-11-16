BRIEF-Celgene Corp and bluebird bio announce bb2121 anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from FDA

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene Corp and bluebird bio announce bb2121 anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from FDA and prime eligibility from EMA for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma

* Celgene Corp - ‍designations based on preliminary clinical data from ongoing phase i study of bb2121 in heavily pre-treated multiple myeloma​

* Celgene Corp - ‍updated data from CRB-401 is scheduled to be presented at 59(th) annual meeting of american society of hematology in Atlanta​