BRIEF-Celgene Corp and bluebird bio announce bb2121 anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from FDA
2017年11月16日 / 下午1点44分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Celgene Corp and bluebird bio announce bb2121 anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from FDA

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene Corp and bluebird bio announce bb2121 anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from FDA and prime eligibility from EMA for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma

* Celgene Corp - ‍designations based on preliminary clinical data from ongoing phase i study of bb2121 in heavily pre-treated multiple myeloma​

* Celgene Corp - ‍updated data from CRB-401 is scheduled to be presented at 59(th) annual meeting of american society of hematology in Atlanta​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

