FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Celgene Corp updates on court order at request of Canadian Competition Bureau - SEC filing
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上8点53分 / 更新于 17 小时内

BRIEF-Celgene Corp updates on court order at request of Canadian Competition Bureau - SEC filing

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene Corp says ‍​in Aug, co received an order issued by the Federal Court in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada at request of Canadian Competition Bureau

* Celgene Corp - Order requires that co provide certain materials and information relating to co’s risk management program

* Celgene Corp - Order also requires that co provide requests by generic manufacturers to purchase Celgene’s products in Canada

* Celgene Corp says it is cooperating with the request of the Canadian Competition Bureau Source text: (bit.ly/2lh9RFw) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below