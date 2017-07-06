FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Celgene enters collaboration with BeiGene to advance inhibitor program for solid tumor cancers
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 凌晨1点07分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Celgene enters collaboration with BeiGene to advance inhibitor program for solid tumor cancers

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene Corporation enters into global strategic immuno-oncology collaboration with BeiGene to advance PD-1 inhibitor program for solid tumor cancers

* Celgene Corp says BeiGene to receive $263 million in upfront license fees and $150 million equity investment

* Celgene Corp says BeiGene to acquire Celgene's commercial operations in China and exclusive license to Celgene's China cancer commercial portfolio

* Celgene Corp says BeiGene retains right to develop BGB-A317 in hematology and in combination with its other portfolio compounds

* Celgene Corp says Celgene will maintain a strategic and research and development presence in China dedicated to long-term commercial activities

* Celgene Corp says BeiGene is eligible to receive up to $980 million in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments and royalties on future sales of BGB-A317

* Celgene will acquire equity stake in BeiGene by purchasing 5.9 percent of BeiGene's ordinary shares at $4.58 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below