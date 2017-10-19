FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Celgene provides update on GED-0301 (mongersen) inflammatory bowel disease program
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 晚上8点42分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Celgene provides update on GED-0301 (mongersen) inflammatory bowel disease program

1 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene provides update on GED-0301 (mongersen) inflammatory bowel disease program

* Celgene Corp - ‍GED-0301 (mongersen) phase iii revolve trial (cd-002) in Crohn’s Disease (CD) and extension trial (sustain, CD-004) will discontinue​

* Celgene Corp - ‍at this time, phase iii define trial (CD-003) in Crohn’s Disease will not be initiated​

* Celgene Corp - Celgene has decided to stop trials for GED-0301 following an October recommendation of data monitoring committee ​

* Celgene Corp - co waiting to review full dataset from phase ii trial with GED-0301 in Ulcerative Colitis (UC) to determine next steps​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below