Jan 26 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* CELGENE - ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT WITH ACTAVIS LLC TO TERMINATE PENDING PATENT LITIGATION, IPR CHALLENGES RELATING TO CERTAIN PATENTS FOR ABRAXANE​

* CELGENE - TO GIVE ACTAVIS LICENSE TO PATENTS TO MANUFACTURE, SELL GENERIC PACLITAXEL PROTEIN-BOUND PARTICLES IN U.S. FROM MARCH 31, 2022