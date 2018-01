BRIEF-Celgene Says Expects FY 2018 Rev To Be About $14.4 Bln To $14.8 Bln

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* SEES PRELIMINARY Q4 REVLIMID SALES $2,188 MILLION

* ORATION ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 UNAUDITED RESULTS AND 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SEES Q4 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $2.00

* SEES FY 2017 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.64 TO $4.19

* SEES Q4 2017 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.09 TO $+0.46

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 12 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $14.4 BILLION TO $14.8 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $8.70 TO $8.90

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $19 BILLION TO $20 BILLION

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $7.44

* Q4 REVENUE $3.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.46 BILLION

* SEES PRELIMINARY Q4 OTEZLA SALES $371 MILLION

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.34, REVENUE VIEW $12.98 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.71, REVENUE VIEW $14.83 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.93, REVENUE VIEW $3.46 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMING 2020 TOTAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FINANCIAL TARGETS

* FULL YEAR 2017 GAAP OPERATING MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 36 PERCENT

* CELGENE - ESTIMATED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR QUARTER & YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 INCLUDE ESTIMATED IMPACT OF ABOUT $800 MILLION-ABOUT $1,300 MILLION DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

