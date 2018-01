Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cellect Biotechnology Ltd:

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES $4 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING, CO WILL ISSUE 484,848 REGISTERED ADSS AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF $8.25 PER ADS IN DIRECT OFFERING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: