* Cellectar Biosciences and Pierre Fabre extend collaboration for development of new phospholipid drug conjugates

* Cellectar Biosciences - ‍aim of extension is to further evaluate synergistic effects observed when Cellectar’s phospholipid ethers are combined with Pierre Fabre’s novel cytotoxic payloads​

* Cellectar Biosciences - ‍program teams will continue to evaluate the new PDC compounds