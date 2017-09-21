BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences enters into strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc

* Cellectar Biosciences enters into strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics to develop new phospholipid drug conjugates

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - financial terms of collaboration have not been disclosed

* Cellectar Biosciences - ‍under terms of collaboration, Onconova will provide Cellectar with several compounds, including some from family of molecules that contains briciclib​

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - both companies will have option to advance development of any of newly conjugated PDC molecules