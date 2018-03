March 6 (Reuters) - Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc:

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT OPERATIONAL PROGRESS

* CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC - HAD WORKING CAPITAL OF $20.9 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $38.3 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: