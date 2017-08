June 22 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp:

* Celsion Corporation announces cancellation of registered direct offering

* Company noted it did not possess ability to register a sufficient number of shares pursuant to form S-3 until July 1, 2017

* Company has entered into an agreement with each of investors to terminate offering

* Cancelled registered direct offering of common stock announced Monday, June 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: