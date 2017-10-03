FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月3日 / 下午1点35分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Celsion reports final clinical and translational research data from its ovation study

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Celsion Corp:

* Celsion Corp says announces final clinical and translational research data from its ovation study

* Celsion says data shows 86 pct objective response rate and 86% r0 & r1 surgical resection rate in all patients treated in four dose-escalating cohorts

* Celsion says data shows clear evidence of biological activity including dose dependent increases in inflammatory cytokines (il-12 and ifn-g)

* Celsion Corp - company expects to file a next phase protocol with FDA later this year in connection with the ovation study

* Celsion corp - company also held an advisory board meeting on september 27, 2017 to discuss safety data from ovation study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

