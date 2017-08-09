FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
BRIEF-Cempra and Melinta announce merger to form leading, vertically integrated commercial-stage anti-infectives company
2017年8月9日 / 中午12点29分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Cempra and Melinta announce merger to form leading, vertically integrated commercial-stage anti-infectives company

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cempra Inc

* Cempra and Melinta announce merger to form leading, vertically integrated commercial-stage anti-infectives company

* Cempra Inc - ‍On a pro forma basis, current Cempra shareholders will own approximately 48 percent of combined company​

* Says ‍on a pro forma basis, current Melinta shareholders will own approximately 52 percent of combined company​

* Cempra Inc - ‍Board of directors of combined co will have 9 seats, with 4 appointed by Cempra, 4 appointed by Melinta, together with newly appointed CEO​

* Says ‍combined company, which will be named Melinta Therapeutics​

* Cempra Inc - ‍melinta will designate chairman of combined company board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

