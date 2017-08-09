FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天内
BRIEF-Cempra reports Q2 loss per share $0.23
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 下午12点50分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Cempra reports Q2 loss per share $0.23

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cempra Inc

* Cempra provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cempra Inc - ‍In Q1 of 2017, met with FDA to discuss solithromycin complete response letter (CRL)​

* Cempra Inc - ‍FDA reiterated their request for additional clinical safety data prior to approval for solithromycin​

* Cempra Inc - ‍FDA has stated that phase 3 trials provided evidence that oral and intravenous (IV) solithromycin are effective for treatment of CABP​

* Cempra Inc - ‍FDA has not requested further efficacy data to support co's response to CRL for solithromycin​

* Cempra Inc - ‍Continue to advance manufacturing activities for solithromycin at Uquifa

* Cempra - Engaged with potential government and industry partners to identify non-dilutive funding to support execution of solithromycin study ​

* Cempra Inc - ‍Expect to reduce second half 2017 expenses by more than 70 percent compared to second half of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below