Oct 11 (Reuters) - Centene Corp

* Centene ‍comments on updated Medicare Star quality ratings for 2018 rating year published by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services​

* Centene Corp says ‍2018 rating year will affect quality bonus payments for Medicare Advantage plans in 2019​

* Centene Corp says “we ‍are working to evaluate and mitigate potential impact on company’s revenue in 2019 as a result of lowered 2018 rating”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: