BRIEF-Centene Corp Says Amended And Restated Existing Credit Agreement

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE CORP SAYS ON DEC 14, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* CENTENE CORP - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.5 BILLION UNSECURED MULTI-CURRENCY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* CENTENE - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH $300 MILLION SUB-LIMIT FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT & $150 MILLION SUB-LIMIT FOR SWINGLINE LOANS

* CENTENE CORP - REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DECEMBER 14, 2022, UNLESS OTHERWISE EXTENDED