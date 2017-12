Dec 14 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE AND CONFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 26 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 BILLION TO $60.8 BILLION

* SAYS ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE $4.63 TO $4.97 FOR 2018 ​

* SEES FY 2018 ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.47 TO $5.87​