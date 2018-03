BRIEF-Centene To Acquire Community Medical Group To Expand Its Provider Assets

March 5 (Reuters) - Centene Corp:

* CENTENE TO ACQUIRE COMMUNITY MEDICAL GROUP TO EXPAND ITS PROVIDER ASSETS

* CENTENE CORP - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEUTRAL IMPACT TO GAAP AND ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018

* CENTENE - ‍UNDER TERMS OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT, CENTENE HAS ABILITY TO FUND PURCHASE WITH CASH, OR ALTERNATIVELY, A COMBINATION OF CASH AND CENTENE STOCK​

* CENTENE - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE (LOW SINGLE DIGITS) TO GAAP AND ADJUSTED EPS IN 2019