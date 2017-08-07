BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development announces second quarter 2017 operational and financial results

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc

* Centennial Resource Development announces second quarter 2017 operational and financial results and increases 2017 production targets while lowering cost guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centennial Resource Development - says ‍reported Q2 total daily production of 29,664 boe and 17,435 barrels of oil, an increase of 61 percent and 66 percent​

* Centennial Resource Development - ‍increased 2017 total company production guidance by 15 percent and oil production guidance by 14 percent from previous estimates​

* Qtrly total net revenue $91.1 mln‍​

* Q2 revenue view $75.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍increased its 2017 total company production growth target to 250 percent from 205 percent​

* Says ‍raised its 2017 total oil production growth target to 213 percent from 174 percent​

* Says ‍increasing production targets while reducing cost guidance for full-year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: