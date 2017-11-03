FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development's unit enters fifth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement​
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 上午10点27分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development's unit enters fifth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc

* Centennial Resource Development Inc - ‍on November 2, 2017, co.’s unit entered into certain fifth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement​

* Centennial Resource Development Inc - ‍fifth amendment increases borrowing base under credit agreement from $350 million to $575 million

* Centennial Resource Development Inc - ‍fifth amendment increases aggregate maximum revolving credit amounts from $500 million to $1 billion - SEC filing

* Centennial Resource Development- ‍fifth amendment to amended, restated credit, amends amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of Oct. 15, 2014​ Source text : (bit.ly/2lLw5Qk) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below