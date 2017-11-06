FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centennial Resource posts Q3 EPS of $0.06
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
2017年11月6日 / 晚上9点28分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Centennial Resource posts Q3 EPS of $0.06

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc

* Centennial resource development announces third quarter 2017 financial and operational results and increases 2017 production targets

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍total net revenues $111.6 million versus $27.3 million

* Increased 2017 total co production growth target from 250% to 256%,raised total oil production growth target from 213% to 216%‍​

* Q3 revenue view $104.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

