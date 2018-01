BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Announces Five-Year Capital Investment Plan

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Centerpoint Energy Inc:

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY ANNOUNCES FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLAN

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY - FOR FIVE-YEAR 2018-2022, CO EXPECTS TO MAKE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TOTALING $8.3 BILLION

* CENTERPOINT - 2018-2022 FORECAST INCLUDES $250 MILLION FREEPORT TRANSMISSION PROJECT APPROVED BY ELECTRIC RELIABILITY COUNCIL OF TEXAS ON DEC 12, 2017

* CENTERPOINT ENERGY - ANTICIPATES TEXAS PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION WILL PROVIDE DECISION ON FREEPORT TRANSMISSION PROJECT IN 2019