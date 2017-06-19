FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Inc enters into a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
2017年6月19日 / 晚上9点09分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Inc enters into a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Centerpoint Energy Inc:

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - on June 16, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - centerpoint amendment increase aggregate commitments under centerpoint credit agreement from $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - CERC amendment increase aggregate commitments under cerc credit agreement from $600 million to $900 million

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - amendments extend maturity date of commitments from March 3, 2021 to March 3, 2022

* Centerpoint Energy Inc - amendments terminate swingline loan subfacility under each credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2tln7Jr) Further company coverage:

