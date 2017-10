Sept 26 (Reuters) - Centerpoint Energy Inc

* Company reiterates full-year 2017 guidance of $1.25 - $1.33​

* Company continues to target upper end of 4-6% year-over-year earnings growth range for 2018​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hurricane Harvey's financial impact to 2017 EPS anticipated to be modest - SEC filing