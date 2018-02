BRIEF-Centerra Gold Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $0.45

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* CENTERRA GOLD ACHIEVES 2017 CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE, BEATS COST GUIDANCE, RECORDS $210 MILLION NET EARNINGS AND GENERATES $234 MILLION FREE CASH FLOW(NG) AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 REVENUE $358.2 MILLION

* CENTERRA GOLD - CAPEX FOR 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO BE $242 MILLION WHICH INCLUDES $100 MILLION OF SUSTAINING CAPITAL(NG) AND $142 MILLION OF GROWTH CAPITAL(NG) SPENDING​

* ‍Q4 2017 RESULT INCLUDES A TAX BENEFIT OF $21.3 MILLION AS A RESULT OF A CHANGE IN TAX LEGISLATION ENACTED IN U.S.​

* CO EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO DRAW ON OMAS FACILITY IN Q2 OF 2018

* ‍EXCLUDING U.S. TAX LEGISLATION BENEFIT ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN Q4 OF 2017 WERE $0.37 PER BASIC​ COMMON SHARE

* ‍FOR 2018, ESTIMATING CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION TO BE IN RANGE OF 645,000 TO 715,000 OUNCES​

* CENTERRA GOLD - ‍PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED AISC PER OUNCE SOLD (NG) ON A BY-PRODUCT BASIS FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE $799 TO $885 PER OUNCE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: