Feb 5 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF MILL PROCESSING OPERATIONS AT MT. MILLIGAN

* CENTERRA GOLD INC - EXPECTS TO RESTART SECOND BALL MILL IN APRIL, RETURNING MILL OPERATIONS AT MT. MILLIGAN TO FULL CAPACITY

* CENTERRA GOLD - MILL OPERATIONS AT MOUNT MILLIGAN OP ARE EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE SUSTAINABLE MILL THROUGHPUT LEVELS OF ABOUT 30,000 TPD BY MID-FEB