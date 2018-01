Jan 19 (Reuters) - Centerstate Bank Corp:

* CENTERSTATE BANK CORP SAYS BOARD OF CO INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK FROM $0.06 PER SHARE TO $0.10 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* CENTERSTATE BANK CORP SAYS DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, BOARD APPROVED CASH BONUS OF $1,000 FOR NON-OFFICER EMPLOYEES AS OF DEC 31, 2017 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2DqHWvz) Further company coverage: