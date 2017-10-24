FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly loss per share $0.03
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日 / 早上6点00分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly loss per share $0.03

2 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. reports results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2017

* Qtrly ‍net revenues increased 11% at actual rates and 5% at constant rates to $ 119.4 million​

* Qtrly ‍operating income increased 40% at actual rates and 35% at constant rates to $ 16.0 million​

* Qtrly ‍OIBDA increased 30% at actual rates and 24% at constant rates to $ 25.1 million​

* Qtrly ‍TV advertising revenues increased 10% at actual rates and 4% at constant rates​

* Qtrly ‍carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 20% at actual rates and 15% at constant rates​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Proceeds from sale of operations in Croatia, Slovenia will be used to repay debt

* Sale proceeds of operations in Croatia, Slovenia is expected to decrease cost of borrowing by additional 150 basis​

* Raises guidance for full year​

* ‍“We will see our average borrowing cost decline by 125 basis points to 6.0%, its lowest level in eight years”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

