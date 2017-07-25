FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly income attributable to CME per share $0.07
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 早上6点15分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly income attributable to CME per share $0.07

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Qtrly income attributable to CME Ltd. per share $0.07

* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd reports results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2017

* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd qtrly net revenues increased 4% at actual rates and 6% at constant rates to us$ 181.9 million

* Qtrly operating Income increased 16% at actual rates and 17% at constant rates to $50.8 million

* Central European Media Enterprises ltd Qtrly OIBDA increased 14% at actual rates and 15% at constant rates to us$ 61.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $184.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees carriage fees and subscription revenue from four remaining operations to increase double digits this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below