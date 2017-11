Nov 9 (Reuters) - Centrus Energy Corp

* Centrus Energy Corp - ‍on track to achieve 2017 guidance of $200-$225 million in revenue​

* Centrus Energy Corp - qtrly ‍total revenue $50.3 million versus $21.4 million​

* Centrus Energy Corp - qtrly ‍net loss per common share $1.15​

* Centrus Energy Corp - ‍expects to end 2017 with a cash and cash equivalents balance in a range of $150 million to $175 millio​n