Oct 30 (Reuters) - Centrus Energy Corp

* Centrus Energy Corp says ‍on Oct 26, 2017, co signed new centrifuge research & development contract with UT-Battelle, LLC - SEC filing

* Centrus Energy Corp - ‍contract is fixed priced for about $16 million with payments made upon completing certain defined milestones & runs through Sept 30, 2018​ Source text: [bit.ly/2xB9NCr] Further company coverage: