BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company Q2 earnings per share $0.07

1 分钟阅读
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co
* Century Aluminum Company reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $388.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $398.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Century aluminum co qtrly shipments 186,395 tonnes versus 182,829 tonnes
* Century Aluminum Co - in quarter, results were favorably impacted by a $6.1 million unrealized gain relating to LME forward sales
* Century Aluminum Co - "we are seeing an increase in prices of key raw materials, and we expect this trend to continue for some time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: