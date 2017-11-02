FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Century Communities posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.73
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 晚上9点06分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Century Communities posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.73

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Century Communities Inc

* Century Communities reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $374.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $408.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Century Communities Inc qtrly ‍net new home contracts increased 46 pct to 914 contracts​

* Century Communities Inc - ‍home sales revenues for Q3 2017 increased 51 pct to $374.9 million, compared to $248.1 million for prior year quarter​

* Century Communities Inc - ‍continue to expect our full year 2017 home deliveries to be in range of 3,500 homes to 3,800 homes​

* Century Communities Inc sees ‍full year 2017 home sales revenues to be in range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion​

* Century Communities Inc - ‍backlog improved 68 pct to 1,664 homes at quarter ended Sept 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

