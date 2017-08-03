FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Century Communities Q2 earnings per share $0.66
2017年8月3日 / 晚上10点07分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Century Communities Q2 earnings per share $0.66

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Century Communities Inc:

* Century Communities reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 revenue $287.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $304.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Century Communities Inc - ‍net new home contracts increased 18% to 1,021 contracts in quarter​

* Century Communities Inc - ‍backlog improved 28% to 1,366 homes at quarter end​

* Century Communities Inc - ‍expect full year 2017 home deliveries to be in range of 3,500 to 3,800 homes​

* Century Communities Inc - ‍expect full year 2017 home sales revenues to be in range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion​

* Century Communities Inc - ‍expect active selling community count to be in range of 110 to 120 communities at december 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

