BRIEF-Century Communities Q2 earnings per share $0.66

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Century Communities Inc:
* Century Communities reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.66
* Q2 revenue $287.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $304.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Century Communities Inc - net new home contracts increased 18% to 1,021 contracts in quarter
* Century Communities Inc - backlog improved 28% to 1,366 homes at quarter end
* Century Communities Inc - expect full year 2017 home deliveries to be in range of 3,500 to 3,800 homes
* Century Communities Inc - expect full year 2017 home sales revenues to be in range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion
* Century Communities Inc - expect active selling community count to be in range of 110 to 120 communities at december 31, 2017