BRIEF-CenturyLink Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.26

Feb 14 (Reuters) - CenturyLink Inc:

* CENTURYLINK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.26

* Q4 REVENUE $5.323 BILLION VERSUS $4.289 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ANTICIPATE 2018 FREE CASH FLOW AFTER DIVIDENDS OF $850 MILLION TO $1.05 BILLION

* EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE HIGHER THAN 2017 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA

* Q4 SPECIAL ITEMS INCLUDED A RECOGNIZED TAX BENEFIT OF $1.1 BILLION FROM ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $8.75 BILLION TO $8.95 BILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $8.75 BILLION TO $8.95 BILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO SEES FREE CASH FLOW OF $3.15 BILLION TO $3.35 BILLION, EXCLUDING LEVEL 3 INTEGRATION-RELATED EXPENSES

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $5.69 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: