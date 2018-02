Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cenveo Inc:

* CENVEO INC - BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED COMPANY‘S $290 MILLION DIP FINANCING

* CENVEO - BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED INTERIM RELIEF REQUESTED BY CO IN KEY FIRST DAY MOTIONS RELATED TO PAYMENT OF PRE-FILING WAGES, SALARIES, AMONG OTHERS