BRIEF-CEO Everke says chipmaker AMS wants to stay independent

Feb 6 (Reuters) - AMS AG:

* AMS CEO EVERKE SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ACQUISTIONS IN OPTICAL, IMAGING, AUDIO AND ENVIRONMENTAL TECH

* AMS CEO EVERKE SAYS ANY SIZE OF DEAL IS POSSIBLE, COULD USE MONEY FROM BOND, OWN CASH FLOW AND SHARES FOR DEAL

* AMS CEO EVERKE SAYS AMOUNT OF SHARES ISSUED IN POSSIBLE HONG KONG LISTING WILL BE DECIDED IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* AMS CEO EVERKE SAYS COMPANY WANTS TO REMAIN INDPENDENT

* AMS CEO EVERKE SAYS INCREASED SALES GUIDANCE IS MIXTURE OF CONTRACTS WON AND INTENSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CUSTOMERS

* AMS CEO EVERKE SAYS COMPANY HAS POTENTIAL FOR CONTENT TO RISE ABOVE USD10 PER PHONE

* AMS CEO EVERKE SAYS HAVING STRONG DISCUSSIONS WITH CHINESE MOBILE PHONE CUSTOMERS

* AMS CEO EVERKE SAYS ORDER BOOK LOOKS VERY HEALTHY