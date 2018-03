BRIEF-CEO Luc Jobin Is Leaving CN; Board Appoints Jean-Jacques Ruest Interim CEO

March 5 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co:

* CEO LUC JOBIN IS LEAVING CN; BOARD APPOINTS JEAN-JACQUES RUEST INTERIM CEO

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY - REITERATED FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE TO DELIVER ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF C$5.25 TO C$5.40

* ‍ASSUMES THAT NORTH AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 WILL INCREASE IN RANGE OF TWO TO THREE PER CENT​

* REITERATED GUIDANCE OF C$3.2 BILLION CAPITAL PROGRAM IN 2018

* ‍ASSUMES 2018/2019 GRAIN CROPS IN CANADA AND UNITED STATES WILL BE IN LINE WITH THEIR RESPECTIVE THREE-YEAR AVERAGES​

* CANADIAN NATIONAL - DESPITE “MORE DIFFICULT WINTER CONDITIONS AND A VERY CHALLENGING START TO YEAR”, REMAIN CONFIDENT ABOUT FUTURE PROSPECTS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$5.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S