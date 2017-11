Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lear Corp-

* Lear president and CEO Matt Simoncini announces retirement date

* Lear Corp - ‍Matt Simoncini has elected to retire as president, CEO and a director of Lear Corporation effective February 28, 2018​

* Lear - ‍upon Simoncini's retirement, Ray Scott will be appointed president and chief executive officer as well as member of Lear's board of directors​