BRIEF-Cerberus buys 759 mln euro bad loans from four small Italian banks
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月10日 / 晚上6点19分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Cerberus buys 759 mln euro bad loans from four small Italian banks

1 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian bad loan vehicle REV Gestione Crediti says:

* U.S. investment firm Cerberus Capital Management buys 759.4 million euros in bad debts originated from Italian lenders Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariFe and CariChieti

* The bad loans were spun off from the four small banks which have been rescued from bankruptcy and sold off to bigger rivals

* “Rossini” portfolio sold to Cerberus includes loans made to 28 top borrowers backed by real estate assets and other related loans

* KPMG Corporate Finance and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer advised REV on the deal

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

