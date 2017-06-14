BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande

June 14 (Reuters) - Cerberus Capital Management Lp :
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
* Cerberus capital management says Orion is now sole shareholder of Sotogrande Luxco, owning about 99 percent of Sotogrande SA
* Says it is envisaged that sotogrande luxco will launch a delisting takeover bid over the sotogrande shares
* Says transaction marks the beginning of the second phase of Sotogrande SA's redevelopment and repositioning plan