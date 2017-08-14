FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cerecor Inc Q2 loss per share $0.14
2017年8月14日

BRIEF-Cerecor Inc Q2 loss per share $0.14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cerecor Inc

* Cerecor Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $200,000

* In August 2017, co sold its world-wide rights of CERC-501 to Janssen in exchange for an initial payment of $25 million​

* Under agreement, Janssen will assume ongoing clinical trials and be responsible for any new development or commercialization of CERC-501.

* Expect existing cash & cash equivalents & proceeds from Janssen sale, to fund operating expenditure requirements through at least 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

