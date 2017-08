BRIEF-Cerner Q2 earnings per share $0.53

July 27 (Reuters) - Cerner Corp

* Cerner reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.61 to $0.63

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 revenue $1.292 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.3 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.46 to $2.54

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $1.265 billion to $1.325 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.53

* Fy2017 revenue view $5.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cerner Corp sees q3 2017 bookings between $1.450 billion and $1.600 billion

* Cerner Corp - quarter-end total backlog of $16.648 billion, up 11 percent over year-ago quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: