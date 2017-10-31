BRIEF-Cerus and Kedrion Biopharma enter distribution agreement for full INTERCEPT blood system portfolio

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp

* Cerus and Kedrion Biopharma enter distribution agreement for the full INTERCEPT blood system portfolio in Italy

* Says ‍kedrion Biopharma will have right to distribute INTERCEPT red blood cells following CE mark approval​