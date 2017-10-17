BRIEF-CES Energy refinances 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes

Oct 17 (Reuters) - CES Energy Solutions Corp

* CES Energy Solutions Corp. announces refinancing of its 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes

* CES Energy Solutions Corp - ‍agreed to issue and sell CDN $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due October 21, 2024​

* CES Energy Solutions - ‍notes will be issued at par under new indenture and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears beginning April 21, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: