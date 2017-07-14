BRIEF-CES Energy Solutions announces extension, amendment to syndicated credit facility

July 14 (Reuters) - CES Energy Solutions Corp:

* CES Energy Solutions Corp announces an extension and amendment to its syndicated credit facility

* CES Energy Solutions Corp - amending agreement extends maturity date of credit facility to September 28, 2020

* CES Energy Solutions Corp - amending agreement terminates covenant relief period which was entered into march 29, 2016

* CES Energy Solutions Corp - amending agreement increases maximum net senior funded debt to ebitda ratio from 2.25 to 2.50

* Ces energy -credit facility consists of Canadian operating facility of c$20 million, Canadian syndicated revolving facility of c$105 million

* Ces energy solutions corp says credit facility also consists of a u.s. Operating facility of us$40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: