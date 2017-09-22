FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics says co entered into Amendment No. 1 to Revolving Credit Agreement with Boyalife Investment Fund II​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月22日 / 上午10点54分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics says co entered into Amendment No. 1 to Revolving Credit Agreement with Boyalife Investment Fund II​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cesca Therapeutics Inc

* Cesca Therapeutics - ‍on September 13, 2017, co entered into an Amendment No. 1 to Revolving Credit Agreement with Boyalife Investment Fund II, Inc​

* Cesca Therapeutics - amendedment amends Revolving Credit Agreement entered on March 6, 2017, by increasing borrowing availability to $10.0 million​

* Cesca Therapeutics - ‍in connection with amendment, co entered amended and restated convertible promissory note to reflect new amount of $10.0 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2jPVozG) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below