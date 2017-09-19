FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics says ‍entered into amendment no.1 to revolving credit agreement with Boyalife Investment Fund II
2017年9月19日 / 上午10点59分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics says ‍entered into amendment no.1 to revolving credit agreement with Boyalife Investment Fund II

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cesca Therapeutics Inc:

* Cesca Therapeutics Inc says ‍entered into an amendment no. 1 to revolving credit agreement with Boyalife Investment Fund II, Inc. - SEC filing​

* Cesca Therapeutics - on September 13, 2017 co entered into an amendment no. 1 to revolving credit agreement with Boyalife Investment Fund II, Inc

* Cesca Therapeutics Inc -amended credit agreement​ ‍increasing company’s maximum borrowing availability thereunder from $5.0 million to $10.0 million

* Cesca Therapeutics Inc - amended credit agreement amends revolving credit agreement originally entered into by company and lender on March 6, 2017

* Cesca Therapeutics- co, lender entered into an amended and restated convertible promissory note to reflect new maximum principal amount of $10.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2wDpRC0) Further company coverage:

