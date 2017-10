Oct 26 (Reuters) - C&F Financial Corp:

* C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER NET INCOME

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* C&F FINANCIAL CORP - QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME-FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT $20.6 MILLION VERSUS $20.9 MILLION​